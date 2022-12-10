The reactions of the players of the Portuguese team after the elimination against Morocco did not wait. Pepe, who had the clearest opportunity to tie the game in the 98th minute, was very critical of the performance of Argentine referee Facundo Tello after an alleged penalty against Bruno Fernandes claimed by the Portuguese. “It is inadmissible that an Argentine referee whistled at us today after what happened yesterday (on Friday), with Messi complaining. After what I saw today, they can already give the title to Argentina”, commented the 39-year-old defense veteran.

In addition, the former Real Madrid player stated that Portugal “tried everything” to equalize the contest and regretted the loss of time and the duration of the discount: “In the second half nothing was played and only added eight minutes. The only team that played soccer was us. We are sad. We had the quality to win the World Cup and we didn’t,” he added.

The Porto center-back was not the only one to charge against arbitration. Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes also exploded in the mixed zone. “I don’t know if they are going to give the cup to Argentina. I’m going to say what I think and fuck them. It is strange that a referee from a team that is still in the World Cup calls us. They have tilted the pitch against us clearly,” said the midfielder.