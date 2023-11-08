With his goal in the 91st minute against Antwerp, Pepe became the oldest player to score a goal in the Champions League, surpassing Francesco Totti. Yesterday 7 November 2023, the Portuguese defender of Porto – born on 26 February 1983 in Maceiò, Brazil – sealed the 2-0 for the hosts at the age of 40 years and 254 days. Never had an Over 40 finished among the scorers in the top continental club tournament. The defender had already set the record as the oldest outfield player to have played a match in the Champions League: now the most special record.