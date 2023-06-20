The fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” have once again exploded with fury against the América TV series. This time, the target of the followers has been Pepe and Tito, who have earned the hatred of the public on social networks after having sabotaged Jimmy’s trip to Spain, who was going to leave with Alessia to start a new life and become in its best versions. Now, everything seems to go wrong for the young couple, who will have to face a shameful and scandalous episode with the Police in the middle of the airport.

What did “AFHS” fans say about Pepe?

Comments about Pepe have not been lacking after his controversial actions in “AFHS”. “Are the Gonzales family or enemies?” Criticized one of the network users after seeing how the love adventure that the series had been presenting would end. Likewise, the writers have not been spared from receiving the booing of the fans most outraged by the fate of Jimmy.

Fanatics criticize the writers of “Al fondo hay sitio” and Pepe. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Fanatics criticize the writers of “Al fondo hay sitio” and Pepe. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

“Every time they want to see ‘AFHS’ less and less. How are Tito and Pepe, being his uncles, going to do that to him???!!!”, sentenced another of the fans, since they consider the vast majority that it doesn’t make sense that both of them have done something so evil to their nephew after so much advice they gave him to be a good person.

What did Pepe and Tito do to Jimmy?

In the last episode of “AFHS”, Pepe felt that the family was breaking up due to Jimmy leaving with Alessia for Spain. It should be noted that he had already experienced something similar when he had to choose between traveling with Rafaella or staying in his home with the Gonzales. Thus, after having opted for the second option, the eldest son decided that it was best to prevent his niece from following his path.

In this way, Pepe and Tito gave their nephew a package with illegal content to harm him at the airport and prevent him from leaving the country. This would not only ruin Alessia’s alibi so that Diego doesn’t find out what he is doing, but it could also mean the end of the relationship and a big step backwards that would stagnate them forever.

#Pepe #Tito #sabotaged #Jimmys #trip #fans #explode #fury #quot #moronsquot