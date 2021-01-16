A new chapter in the life of Pepe has come to light. Yesterday they were published in the newspaper Espresso the details of his signing for Real Madrid and his adaptation to the white team alongside players like Cannavaro and other galacticos. TONow it is known the economic difficulties that happened when he signed for the Maritime, in 2001, with only 18 years. A day that he will never forget and that marked him forever …

“When I arrived, I had the equivalent of five euros. And I was in the Immigration Service because I came alone from Brazil, at 18 years old. A fax had to have arrived from the Marítimo saying that I had to enter Portugal. With that money, I had to buy a card to call my mom and tell her I was fine. The other option would have been to buy food. I thought: “I’m going to reassure my mother,” “says Pepe.

The Portuguese international still had many layover hours to go to Madeira. “I arrived at 6 am and went to see my boarding pass and had a flight only at 11 pm. And I had to eat. So I went to the Pans & Company at the airport and asked an employee:” to eat? “He said yes, he had everything.” But I have no money. “He looked at me, came out and came with a tray with a baguette and handed it to me. “From then on, I just want to help others. It affected me a lot. Even because that person didn’t know who I was. And I don’t know who he is either, which is a shame. it helped for the rest of my life. And since then, Portugal has become my first choice, “he says.

Pepe triumphed at the Marítimo and from there came his transfer to Porto. Later the great opportunity came to him at Real Madrid. Nothing has been the same …