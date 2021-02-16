198 games for Porto, one Champions League, one UEFA Cup, eight Leagues, five Cups, one Intercontinental and seven Super Cups. This is the record of a true Porto legend, Jorge Costa.

Born in the same Portuguese city and raised in the quarry of the dragoes, Jorge Costa became a legend of Porto in the 90s and early 2000s, when they lived through a golden age under the command of Jose Mourinho. Although he spent most of his career there, he also wore the shirts of Peñafiel, Marítimo and Charlton on loan and that of Standard de Liege, for which he signed when he was released in 2006 and in which he retired.

The now Farense coach was a respected guy on and off the green and, on UEFA.com, Pepe tells how he looked after the newcomers. “Jorge, so you can see the dimension of the person he is, he was a neighbor of mine in Lavra. He had a bakery and insisted on bringing me the bread. I took the bread because I didn’t want too much to come out, I wanted me to stay focused. It was a way to pamper myself and, in some way, protect myself and help me integrate into the city and the club “, says the former Real Madrid central defender, who shared a dressing room with Costa for two years when he was signed by Porto.

As a veteran, Costa had his privileges, which were most curious. As Pepe confesses in this interview, he had his own bathroom in the changing room. “In one of the locker room toilets there was a photo of him and no one but him could use that bathroom. Nobody could enter there, there was his photo and we all respected him, “said the central between laughs.