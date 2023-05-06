The show Jaripeo Without Bordersled by Pepe and Ángela Aguilar, in San Luis Potosi to be held this Saturday May 6th it was cancelled, so announced the eTicket One ticket sales company.

Through its networks, Ticket One announced that the Los Aguilar concert was canceled in San Luis Potosí and made the process for the refund known, so it is more than clear that it was not suspended.

According to the company, the cancellation of Jaripeo without Borders in San Luis Potosí it was given by “force majeure, beyond the control of the artist”.

Although the real cause was not specified, on social networks it has been said that it was Why weren’t the tickets sold? for the presentation this Saturday, but this has not been confirmed.

For his part, neither Pepe Aguilar nor Angela have released the news that they will not perform at El Domo, San Luis Potosí.

The company explained that for people who bought tickets, the refund process is:

If the purchase was made in cash, go to the Dome box office from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting Monday, May 8.

If the purchase was made by credit card or online, the refund will be made automatically within approximately 20 business days.

It should be noted that the show Jaripeo Sin Fronteras presents the entire Aguilar dynasty, from Pepe, Ángela, Leonardo and Antonio Jr, as well as other shows such as Charrería.

However, in recent days it has been rumored on social networks that ticket sales for this Aguilar event have decreased significantly.