Without opposition and with the support of practically all of the 800 delegates who voted favorably on the management of the Executive Commission in the last five years, Pepe Álvarez (Belmonte de Miranda, Asturias, 65 years old) will continue to hold the position of general secretary of the General Union of Workers (UGT) for the next four years.

Nothing that happened in Valencia during the 43rd Congress of the union that took place between Monday and Wednesday —and that for the second time in the history of the organization takes place outside Madrid— reminds us of the previous one. Five years ago, in addition to the fact that the competition for Álvarez was greater – his rival for the position was Miguel Ángel Cilleros, former head of the transport federation – the result could not be tighter (306 votes to 289), and it was done to beg until six in the morning.

“We have been the benchmark for the rights of working people in this country for five years and we are not going to give up in that fight because there are still important challenges to tackle. There are many families who are queuing to order food, who sleep in the open in our cities, or many citizens who are on a waiting list to be served for months and months. A crisis has never been tackled with these resources, but there are still important things to be tackled. We are going to continue to be the voice of those who have no voice ”, promulgated the endorsed union leader, whose decision to repeat the candidacy, although it was clear from the beginning, the outbreak of the pandemic sent it to a secondary drawer until last 28 of March.

This is recognized by those who know this Asturian best, who at the age of 22 left the green mountains of the north – where the population of brown bears has grown in Belmonte, maintained by the abundance of salmon in the rivers of the area, in an inverse curve to that of its inhabitants, today aged and reduced by more than a thousand during the last century—, to land in Catalonia.

Pep, as he began to be known there, after three years in the company Maquinista Terrestre y Marítima (currently Alstom) he took over the leadership of the Barcelona Metal Union in 1978, and twelve years later, in 1990, he became general secretary of UGT of Catalonia. His years in Barcelona placed him squarely at the dawn of the independence process, with which he has been uncomfortable, despite his favorable position on the right to decide.

With direct speech, sharp voice and perennial scarf, since Álvarez holds the position of union leader – with an ancestry over 941,485 members – his assessment of the structural changes in the country have had a speaker on his personal blog in which he writes (Union value) almost daily, and from where he shoots at all those classes that he considers obstacles in the transformation of society that he poses. One of his latest post, titled A new melonada from the Bank of Spain, makes it clear what its leitmotiv has been since the coronavirus decided to affect everything: the necessary protection of workers.

Since he picked up the witness of another historical leader, Cándido Méndez (1994-2016), —with whom he maintains a strained relationship—, and went on to become the ninth general secretary in the union’s history, his actions have been aimed at “ update ”the organism. The creation of the blog is not an egocentric decision, but part of that openness towards the digital world to which he has dedicated part of his effort.

Without confrontation

After reducing the number of sectoral federations from six to three (where he had the first enmity), his argument has revolved around confronting the positions of successive governments that did not respond to the demands of his union. “I do not have the will to confrontation, but to agreements with substance,” he said shortly after occupying the command chair.

Since the coalition government between PSOE and Unidas Podemos was formed, that social ideology has also been wielded on multiple occasions by the current third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz (UP). Álvarez himself recognizes themselves in many of his proclamations, however, they do not hide their disagreements if the execution of these is delayed in time.

In fact, the freezing in the increase of the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI), together with the slowness in the repeal of the labor reform caused both UGT and CC OO to call mobilizations against the Executive. Among the recent victories that the unions have scored, there is one that makes Álvarez especially proud: the application of the ERTEs as a social and labor cushion. However, he does not understand that his extension is negotiated periodically, instead of without a deadline.

His reflection and position of action for the next few years has to do with the incorporation of groups still outside the UGT, such as prison workers. This path has been diluted by the irruption of the pandemic, which, according to Álvarez, has served as an alibi for not moving forward with the repeal of the labor reform, another of the highlights of his speech.

One of the main lines that define the proposal and conception of UGT for a new work model will be, under Álvarez’s mandate, the implementation of the 32-hour working day. Attached to it will be both the limitation of wages in companies, to avoid substantial inequalities between employees, and the reformulation of pensions. This front had a last negotiating episode between the Government and social agents this Wednesday. Although the union organizations ask for caution, everything seems aimed at reaching a new drawing that satisfies the parties.