The general secretary of UGT, Pepe Alvarezand the former president of the Generalitat and president of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, have already started their meeting in Waterloo (Belgium), where the trade unionist has traveled to seek their support for the reduction of the working day.

The union has explained that at the meeting The political situation will also be addressed and current economic situation, among other current issues.

In recent days, Pepe Álvarez has defended his meeting with the former president of the Generalitat and has recalled that The Catalan employers’ association Fomento del Trabajo also met with him “and no one tore his clothes.”

“It seems a little curious to me that we are tearing our clothes because the UGT goes to see Mr. Puigdemont and no one has torn their clothes because Fomento del Trabajo, in the middle of the election campaign in Catalonia, has gone to talk to Mr. Puigdemont. Fomento of Labor, which It is the same as the CEOE“, he recently stated in statements to Antena 3 collected by Europa Press.

Álvarez indicated that he only brought one task from his organization to his meeting with Puigdemont: to achieve a 37 and a half hour work day. “Everything else that is said about me going to see Mr. Puigdemont to pave the way, I am not going to pave any way. I have not even informed the President of the Government that I was going to see Mr. Puigdemont, because we we are an independent organization“he assured.

The UGT leader pointed out that his obligation is to defend the interests of the workers. “And what I am not going to let is that the economic powers of the country They can freely go see Mr. Puigdemont in the morning and shit on Junts in the afternoon.. “I am a serious person and we want to establish serious relations with Junts, which is a fully democratic party and it is a party with which we are going to have relations that are necessary to defend the interests of the people we represent,” he stressed.

Álvarez insisted that he will attend his meeting with Puigdemont to talk exclusively about the issues that concern the union, such as achieving a reduction in working hours, and he does not rule out that in the conversation the issue of the General State Budgets may come upsince it is also something that worries the UGT.