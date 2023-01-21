León, Guanajuato.- Pepe Aguilar, one of the most privileged voices in this country, will be singing to the city every morning from Leon, Guanajuato, on the 447th anniversary of its foundation, the zacatecano will appear tonight at the Palenque of the León State Fair.

Hundreds of attendees are ready to hear the hits of the regional Mexican singer, songs like: “Fear”, “For women like you”, “You promised”, will be animating the night on the anniversary of Leon of the Aldamas.

Pepe Aguilar after the pandemic stepped on stage for the first time, right in this city, the World Capital of Leather and Footwear, Lion. On this occasion, the 447th anniversary of the city and on January 20 and the 21st there will be a presentation at the Palenque de la Ciudad, which, like every year, will be crowded.

Through social networks, the Mexican regional singer greeted his audience hours before his concert tonight:

Pepe Aguilar will be on stage accompanied by 22 musicians and a first class production. The special thing that he brings to this 2023 edition of the Palenque of the León State Fair is that he will present some outstanding songs from his most recent album, “A La Medida”, These songs came to light in 2022.

The new album consists of 11 unpublished tracks and has the collaboration of composers such as Fato, Edén Muñoz (ex Caliber 50) and his son Leonardo Aguilar.

If you wish to purchase tickets available for the two dates, January 20 and 21, you can go to the ticket offices that are located in Palenque, Hotel Holiday Inn Plaza del Zapato and online, click here. (So ​​you can buy the tickets).

after two days of work by Pepe Aguilar and his production team in León, Guanajuato, will continue to tour several cities in Mexico and the United Stateswill be traveling to both countries in this 2023 season of “Jaripeo Without Borders”.

With information from Sol de León