He FC Cartagena will seek to cut the bad dynamics of the last stage of the championship, with five points out of 30 possible, in the visit to the CD Tenerife, a team that is one place above the cabinets with three more points. Pepe Aguilar, who will complete his third game on the bench and still does not know the victory, is “convinced” to reverse the situation since it has a squad that “can beat any rival.” According to the Cantabrian, the only thing missing is “Sneak one more goal” than the opponent.

One step from the descent, Aguilar acknowledges that “We need to win” and he believes that achieving it against CD Tenerife would give a plus to a dressing room that “is a great group and puts a lot of soul and passion “. The coach believes that with his arrival “we have changed the way we face matches, but above all We have made the footballers see that they are the important ones, have received the message well. Now they dare to do many more things than before ”.

Although the fans questioned the team’s game against Real Zaragoza, since the Aragonese team forgave FC Cartagena on several occasions, Aguilar believes he is “in the correct path, the one that will lead us to add three by three “. At the Helidoro he will not be able to count on Elady, six goals and three assists, but the coach makes no excuses since “I focus on those who travel”.

Finally, asked about the winter market additions, noted that this issue “corresponds to the sports commission” and hopes that in the next days come “players who increase the potential of the team.”