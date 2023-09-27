Pepa Rosenbaum is talking about beauty. Sitting on the terrace of a restaurant in the Madrid neighborhood of La Latina, dressed completely in black, she develops her idea of ​​what is beautiful, her way of looking for it, the importance that she has for this model, stylist, producer and surfer. She does it just as she sits down, when the waiter warns us that we can have that table only until they start serving dinner. And she is doing it right now, when, behind her, three members of a family have started a shouting argument. “I am a great lover of sharing and I believe that the exchange of ideas and perspectives between professionals is vital for creation. I believe in the timelessness of images, in light as a resource to transmit emotions. For me, there are photos that are everything. “I can feel through them something that maybe I can’t put into words,” she develops just at the moment when a family member threatens to pull out a knife. And she told us a while ago that she was a little restless, that she was not sleeping well these days in Madrid, that this morning she had not been able to go to yoga class because she was a little tired.

Born in the Argentine province of Santa Fe, Rosenbaum landed in Madrid, a place she still calls home, at the age of 18. She studied at IED and spent almost 10 years as a fashion and advertising stylist, assisting designers here and there. She developed a close relationship with designer Pepa Salazar. “I like to dress women with personality, that’s why Pepa is always present in both production and styling. She is my right hand, I love trying every garment on her,” she said of the current model and surfer in 2015 in the magazine Glamor. It took five years for Rosenbaum to feel like a model, something that came as a result of a change in her zip code in search of a healthier lifestyle. Rosenbaum moved to San Sebastián, distancing herself from Madrid and what it meant to her then. She got hooked on surfing, ate better, slept more.

Pepa Rosenbaum rides a wave in Biarritz. Korbinian Grad

“I started a close relationship with a surf brand for which I began doing shootings as a model, also as a stylist and producer. It was all very fun. Together with a friend we began to carry out creative projects for different brands in which we developed the entire production. We really enjoyed traveling, surfing and doing beautiful things,” Rosenbaum remembers about the beginning of his new life. Together with the photographer Marina Alonso they traveled half the world looking for waves, light and poetry. They developed work for surf brands as reputable as Billabong and even video clips for bands like the Buenos Aires combo Island of Faces. Between Maldives or Morocco there was always a stop in Biarritz. The Basque-French town, little by little, became his second home. “Biarritz is the representation of beauty and elegance. It is the most charming place I have ever been. My life in Biarritz is sometimes very calm and sometimes not. It is seeing the sea every day, it is being able to contemplate beauty in its different forms every second that I am there and for myself,” she explains. Rosenbaum does not give away, or even lend, his image, but rather composes it based on his ideals of beauty and emotion. His involvement is total, because his job is to represent himself, and he knows perfectly how, why and for what purpose. “I have a good relationship with myself, I accept myself, I take care of myself and I love myself,” he points out. This journey is professional, yes, but, above all, it is emotional. And his favorite life destiny is in her. The geographical one, in Maldives. “And Chicken’s my favorite left wave. Thulusdhoo is an island sealed in my heart. There my surfing evolved.”

The family continues arguing. The waiter inductively brings us the bill. Rosenbaum has barely touched his wine and sparkling water and for ten minutes he has been holding the unlit cigarette he rolled. We get up just as the family makes another stabbing threat. Oblivious to the noise of the conflict with which we have shared a table, Rosenbaum says goodbye: “Write something poetic, I am very poetic.”