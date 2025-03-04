Pepa Flores has taken a important decision in relation to the attic he owns in Malaga and where he lived with his partner, Massimo, who died in 2023 following a heart attack. The artist, known under the name of Marisol, has put for sale that until now it was her residence.

The house, located on the Paseo de la Malagueta, has 150 square meters of surface Distributed in three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room, storage and garage. But what stands out most about the property is its direct access to the beach and its two terraces, with direct panoramic views to the sea.

This house was bought by Pepa Flores in 1988 and has lived in it the last 40 years of his life. However, Andalusian has considered that it is time to say goodbye and sell it for nothing more and nothing less than 1.5 million eurosas revealed Readings.

“Tomorrow we will see the whole house where Marisol has been enclagado the last four decades. That house will call you attention. It’s not how you can imagine. For photographs for sale it is possible that you have stripped of personal elements, but you can see the state. Who bought it will have to reform it “Luis Pliego, director of the magazine, has pointed out.

In addition, the journalist has detailed that Marisol would be “looking for another type of house” and in the meantime He will “move to his daughter Maria “‘s housewho lives in the Rincón de la Victoria.