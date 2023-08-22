This is demonstrated by his huge paintings of refined beauty and his unique commitment to shape, space and color. Pepa Caballero (Granada, 1943 – Málaga, 2012) was an exceptional painter, with such personal work that there are hardly any references or precedents in our country, but she stubbornly chose a difficult path, destined to make her invisible: abstract painting, and more specifically, geometric abstraction. The writer Paul Valéry already noted it at the beginning of the last century: “The more abstract an art is, the fewer women there are among the people who made an illustrious name for themselves in it.” Dramatic sentence in which the specialists, art historians and critics who succeeded the French thinker at the time agree. The historian Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel has expressed it this way: “The history of the avant-garde is that of groups of men. It has been modeled on completely masculine practices, which excluded women (and still very often exclude them now), if only because social and professional competencies in the art world have long been reserved for them.”

Pepa Caballero knew it. There were women in realism and figuration, but abstract art was off-limits to female practice. Even so, he was consistent with the chosen path. She had studied at a masculinized University of Fine Arts in Seville, liked to “smoke and drink beer, talk about art and books with her male colleagues,” says Carmen Cortés, a professor at the University of Málaga, and was the only woman member of the famous El Palmo Collective (a group whose avant-garde language distanced itself from conventional and commercial approaches) of which she herself was a co-founder. Being a woman did not stop Caballero at all from pioneering the movement on a national scale and standing out in her work for her variations in composition and use of color and light, as well as for the meticulousness and artisanal warmth with which she developed all her construction site. “An artist who imprinted humanity on this geometric and stripped aesthetic, who made it memorable,” says the expert.

A woman observes the work ‘After pruning’. Acrylic on canvas (1990). PACO BRIDGES

However, her name and her work faded over time until today, 11 years after her death, she is an artist to be (re)discovered, also hidden by a veil of mystery in her biography. Why did she stop painting herself in the eighties? Why does she give up presenting her work to contests, scholarships and awards from public institutions that have projected her work? Why does she bet on her to remain in her Malaga watchtower without exploring the galleries of Madrid?

“There is a lot of uncertainty about that,” confesses Professor Carmen Cortés, who together with her colleague Isabel Garnelo, both from the University of Malaga, are in charge of the research and localization of his work. Because, paradoxically, “Pepa was widely recognized among her colleagues, it’s not that she was neglected in her time.” Likewise, she “was very aware of the importance of her work, she believed that she was the pear. Pepa was a very vital, powerful, very strong aunt. She was interested in life, she was convinced of the value of her painting, ”adds Garnelo.

Even so, “for whatever reason”, the woman from Malaga did not move through the galleries that set the trends in her time. “Women did not generate trust in the market.” As simple as that. Along with that, we do not know if voluntarily or not, a creative silence occurs that coincides with the birth and upbringing of her children – she was a secondary school teacher in a Torremolinos institute and also gave up that job – in the middle of the eighties.

Before and after this parenthesis in his career, Caballero had his first creative stage, in the 1970s, of explosion and irruption on the national art scene with large-format paintings dominated by red and black. It is in the 1990s when he reappeared with force, after the impact that he had on his artistic sensibility -the specialists maintain- the knowledge of the classics.

Juan Antonio Álvarez Reyes, director of the CAAC reviews documentation of the artist’s works. PACO BRIDGES

Precisely in 1992, Caballero made a trip to Greece that changed her aesthetic perception, impregnating her with a deep emotion that she accompanied with a desire for extreme rigor and perfection. His series emerge from this experience. Parthenon and Mediterranean, in which he introduces colors close to stone and earth, “and an even stricter geometry”, explains Carmen Cortés. “But she passed away soon, at a time that was also splendid in her artistic career, which would have definitively relaunched it,” adds Juan Antonio Álvarez Reyes, director of the Andalusian Center for Contemporary Art.

Reyes is currently working together with the two researchers to recover the work of the artist from Málaga, of which the Andalusian museum has acquired two sets of six pieces each (the series black and red and Mediterraneanprecisely, corresponding to those two periods) and that can currently be seen in the group exhibition becoming painting. Likewise, this institution is working on the donation of a similar lot and is preparing for 2024 what will be the first and great retrospective exhibition of Pepa Caballero. “It is inexplicable that until now her work has not been recovered, everyone who sees her paintings is impressed, so we hope that all this work, which we call Operation Knightsuppose a great visibility”, assures the director of the center.

In fact, after the painter’s death in 2012, the two researchers from Málaga began contacts with the artist’s two sons and were surprised by the quantity -and quality- of works treasured in her workshop in the Málaga neighborhood of El Palo. “We entered the house like two shells, hallucinated with the number of paintings we found, a study with large tables, because Pepa worked horizontally. It has been four years of work, but there is still a lot to do, we have a struggle between our curiosity, the desire to tell a story, and respect for the mourning of her two children. We go with lead feet, they are very discreet with the work of her mother and we understand that it is not easy to manage a legacy, ”say the scholars.

The work of the woman from Malaga, in fact, is found mostly in the hands of her children and her niece, also called Pepa Caballero, and which is surrounded by a story of love and family conviction in the courageous and determined work of the painter. “Pepa’s brother bought her work every time she exhibited without her knowing,” and today he is one of her biggest collectors, say Garnelo and Cortés, who will be the curators of the exhibition that the CAAC is preparing.

Documentation of the artist’s works. PACO BRIDGES

Even so, you can also follow the trail of this solitary ranger of female abstraction in various public collections in Malaga (the Marbella Town Hall, the Provincial Council, the University of Malaga, the Museum of Contemporary Spanish Engraving of Marbella, the Unicaja Foundation and the Economic Society of Friends of the Country, among others); the collection of the Colegio Universitario de Zamora, the Aguilera Cerni MACVAC Museum in Castellón and a university in Chicago… “Right now we are in the process of locating his work, which we think could give us many surprises,” says Garnelo. .

Pepa Caballero may be the tip of the iceberg to start getting to know the women painters who opted for abstraction in the still black and white Spain of the seventies. With the exception of Soledad Sevilla, little else is known. “There was hardly any… Or they have not been counted,” Cortés acknowledges, to which his colleague adds: “There are certainly many more women, you just have to look for them.”

