‘Pepa’ Baldessariex-soccer player and iconic image of Sporting Cristal, was the protagonist of one of the most memorable pranks made by the comic duo Damian and the Toyo. On that occasion, the Argentine had to endure uncomfortable situations from 6 am Almost at the end of the day, his patience reached the limit and he ended up taking out a carbine.

During an interview with a national media, the comedian Damien Ode recalled this moment: “‘Pepa’ is a beloved character in the country and we once drove him crazy when we did a candid camera on him for the Magaly program. We were scrubbing him all morning since he went out to buy the bread and he lost patience, because he ended up taking out a carbine to try to shoot us ”.

How was Damián and Toyo’s prank on ‘Pepa’ Baldessari?

During an interview with the soccer player Cuto Guadalupe, “Pepa” recalled the joke and told how it was for him: “I get up at 6:30 to take my daughter to the nest and that’s when the shit **** starts because Damián got into me (to the car) dressed as a homeless man. He finished that, and a fruit bowl comes across me. He wasn’t in the video, but he puts a fruit on my forehead and almost killed me. From there the tow truck grabs me and, when I get home, I see everything painted with politics, vote for 69, an erotic number and say what the hell is going on here”.

The Argentine DT is also remembered for his time at Juan Aurich. Photo: La Pepa Baldessari/Facebook

In relation to the shotgun he took out, he pointed out that it was a compressed air one: “There was only one injured person, who was the one in the tree. When he wanted to reload (the weapon), they let me say it was a joke ”.

You can see what happened that day in the following video: