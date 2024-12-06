The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola is experiencing the toughest crisis at the head of Manchester City since he signed for the English club more than eight years ago. They are fourth in the Premier League, nine points behind the leader, Liverpool, and this season they have already lost six games, including the round of 16 of the EFL.

The bad streak he is experiencing is also triggering a series of attitudes hitherto unknown in Pep Guardiola. The last one came after the 2-0 defeat against Liverpoolas has now spread days later on social networks.

The Manchester City coach was already arriving at the hotel after the defeat when a haterwho recorded the moment, began to laugh at him: “Cry, cry, because you have lost…”.

As soon as you hear it, Guardiola He turned around angrily and headed towards him. while two men accompanying him tried to stop him to avoid a major collision with the hater.

The Catalan continued insisting on answering the boy and turned around again. “Do you want to know what’s true?”he told him in a threatening tone, until finally his companions were able to take him away permanently.

