Manchester City continues in free fall. The team led by Pep Guardiola has opened Boxing Day with a new setback and there are now eight consecutive games in which they have not celebrated the victory. This time it was a draw against Evertona match that they started by winning with a goal from Bernardo Silva. However, Ndiaye leveled the score and Erling Haaland was unable to convert a penalty in the 53rd minute.

The citizens They remain eleven points behind Liverpool, which also has two games less, so the difference, if Arne Slot’s men win the two games they have pending, will increase up to 17 unitsalmost ending City’s adventure of winning their fifth consecutive Premier League.

In a match that seemed perfect for City to win again in the league, against one of the relegation candidates, the ‘Sky Blues’ had twenty good minutes that helped them take the lead through Bernardo Silva, but in which they did not sentence. .

The lack of confidence has taken away from this team the regularity and fang of other times, and as for He allowed Everton to have a thread of life, he paid for it.

In their first serious approach of the game, Everton found oil. It was an erratic cross from the side that Manuel Akanji ate completely. The ball reached the far post and Rico Lewis, who had to cover that area, stayed behind, leaving Iliman Ndiaye to control and finish off the dribble early, rendering Stefan Ortega useless. that he could only see the ball heading towards what was a great goal.

Once again, nervousness and anxiety fueled City, who did not breathe until Mykolenko, in the second half, brought down Savinho inside the area in a very clear penalty. The Ukrainian, who already had a yellow card, should have been sent off for the tackle, but the referee forgave him and Haaland went to the eleven meters while Seamus Coleman warmed his head and Jordan Pickford stuck his tongue out at him.

The strategy, which earned Coleman a yellow, worked, because Pickford guessed the Norwegian’s attention and saved the maximum penalty. Haaland did score on the rebound, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Despite the final assault, City had to settle for a dull draw that leaves them a world behind the leader, Liverpool. There are eleven points difference with the ‘Reds’ and three with the Champions League.