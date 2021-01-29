Giovani Lo Celso, who entered the field just 35 seconds earlier, receives a pass from Harry Kane and defines with a crossed left-footed shot before the departure of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. It is the goal that will definitively shape Tottenham’s 2-0 over Manchester City in London for the ninth round of the Premier League. A victory that, at the end of that day, will leave the team led by José Mourinho as the leader of the tournament together with Liverpool, with 20 units. A defeat that will place those led by Josep Guardiola in 13th place, with just 12 points, at the same distance from the leaders as from the relegation places.

Since then, 69 days have passed. How much can the landscape change in just over two months? Very much.

Today City watches everyone from above. With their 5-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday and Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield United 24 hours later, the Citizens They jumped to the top of the table, with a point of advantage over their neighbors and a pending match against Everton, which could not be played due to an outbreak of coronavirus in the Liverpool club squad. For its part, Tottenham ranks sixth, out of the qualifying positions for the next season of European competitions.

Manchester City reached the top of the Premier League for the first time this season after beating West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday. (Photo: Laurence Griffiths / AFP)

These changes in the table are explained, in part, by some setbacks in the Mourinho group; but, above all, because of the devastating walk of Guardiola’s men after their fall in London. Since then, they have achieved nine wins and two draws, with 26 goals for and just two against. Only Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion could steal points from them. And his last seven appearances were successful.

In addition, in these 69 days, City won their League Cup quarter-final and semi-final commitments, against Arsenal and Manchester United, which allowed them to access the final to be played on April 25 against Tottenham at Wembley. Of yapa, it prevailed in its parties of the third and fourth round of the FA Cup (against Birmingham City and Cheltenham respectively).

That is all? No, since in this period they defeated Olympiacos and Olympique de Marseille and drew as a visitor against Porto, which was enough to secure the first place in group C of the Champions League, the great objective that the club proposed for this season . Now it will be his turn to face Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 16. The first leg will be on February 24 in Germany and the rematch on March 16 in England.

Manchester City is also on solid footing in the Champions League: they won their group and in the round of 16 they will face Borussia Mönchengladbach. (Photo: Peter Powell / DPA)

Fifteen wins and three draws, with 42 goals in favor and four against, is the total balance of these ten weeks that made it possible to silence the runrún that had generated an erratic start to the season, mounted on the still fresh memory of the frustration over the fall in the quarterfinals of the last Champions League in August against Olympique de Lyon.

In this turn of the wheel, Guardiola’s wrist was essential, which had to move a few pieces to deal with injuries and coronavirus infections with a team that was looked at with doubts after a transfer market in which three important men had left in the conquests of recent years (Leroy Sané, David Silva and Nicolás Otamendi) and had not added any names of weight, beyond the fact that he had invested more than 150 million euros.

Guardiola reinvented himself when everyone was talking about the end of the cycle. Photo: Reuters.

One of the newcomers, the Portuguese Rúben Dias, became omnipresent in the central defense alongside John Stones, relegating the Catalan Èric García (wanted by Barcelona). Another Portuguese, João Cancelo, established himself as a winger for any of the bands. In the middle, Rodri is the owner of the central axis and the German Ilkay Gündogan, an unexpected scorer (he has 9 in the season).

It was in the attack that the coach encountered the most difficulties and found the most solutions. Because it took Sergio Agüero months to recover from an operation on his left knee (to which was added the contagion of covid-19 in recent days). To top it all, last week Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, the team’s most unbalanced footballer, suffered a muscle injury, who will be absent for at least a month.

Belgian Kevin de Bruyne was injured on January 20 against Aston Villa and must remain inactive for at least a month. (Photo: Martin Rickett / Reuters)

Faced with this, Guardiola relegated the Brazilian Gabriel Jesús, improvised the Algerian Riyad Mahrez as center forward and gave flight to Phil Foden, only 20 years old, who has been responding more than enough: he is, along with Gündogan and Raheem Sterling, the top scorer of the City in this campaign.

Last Saturday, Foden shone and scored a goal in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Cheltenham. After the match, Guardiola was offered a comparison between the youth and De Bruyne. “Phil has to be Phil and not Kevin. You have to keep doing what you were doing: contribute at a bad time or when we are losing. He is in a great moment and with a lot of confidence ”, the DT praised another of the footballers who allowed his team to transform doubts into smiles in just 10 weeks.

