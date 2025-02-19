There was a time in which the name of Pep Guardiola acongoja Madridism. Pronouncing his last name, in addition to enervating the white staff, I anti -crushed when not Catalanophobic, tension it because any tactical trick of the Santpedor coach who would end up subjecting Real Madrid could be expected. It was the black beast, the number one public enemy of the meringue and the cave.

The ‘roof of Real Madrid’

The Bernabeu more than scenic fear caused a special motivation: in 12 visits, only 2 losses (1 with the City and 1 with the Bayern), 4 draws and 6 wins (5 with Barça, 1 with the City)

The legend of Pep, the roof of Madridism It was justified. In his five years on the Blaugrana bench (2008-12), he never lost in his visits to Bernabeu, where he came to give recitals, like that magical 2-6 inaugural of his career as a technician. A fief that more than scenic fear caused a special motivation: in 12 visits, only 2 losses (1 with the City and 1 with the Bayern), 4 draws and 6 victories (5 with Barça, 1 with the City).

However, the garden has wilt for the past five years, since that first victory Citizen of the round of 16 of the Champions of 2020 (1-2) days before the outbreak of the pandemic. The first, and the only one in five visits.

This Wednesday was the fourth game followed at the Madrid stadium that does not win PEP. A full -fledged bath. The 1% possibilities granted to trace the tie after 2-3 in the Etihad was reduced to zero coma when staying on the Erling Håland bench with discomfort in the knee that was damaged on Saturday before the Newcastle. “He said he doesn’t feel good, so we chose another,” Guardiola explained.





The other was Omar Marmoush, which could be a threat to Madrid since it came from scoring a hat-trick in the aforementioned Premier party. The striker for which the City paid 75 million euros to Eintracht, the second most expensive transfer in the winter market, in which 212 million has been left in four players. As obscene as fruitless.

He did not have time to heat the Egyptian shotgun because at 4 minutes, 1% decreased to a ridiculous figure with Mbappé’s gallop to put the 4-2 in the tie. The Frenchman left Rubén days, who did not manage to clear or give up his goalkeeper a long pass of Marco Asencio that the Madrid striker did hun.

And since misfortunes are never alone, 1-0 followed the injury of the defense Stones a minute later.

The white domain, in parallel to the manifest celestial disability (yesterday transmuted the Skyblue shirt in an improper burgundy collage collage with comic sans letters), soon flowed into the 2-0, also from Mbappé. And with the 3-0, the French became the largest executioner of the PEP teams with 7 goals, matched with Messi.



Mbappé celebrates one of his three goals to City Dani Duch

The duel of the Rimbombante Playoff of seventeen was more than sentenced. Pep found no solution to the collapse. Everything that came later would be mere filling. Like the 3-1 of Nico González, the first goal of the Galician with the City. Or as the yellow card that Bellingham saw for an entrance to Foden, which will make him miss the next Champions match. This time, Jude did not protect with any Fuck off. In Europe they know what it means.