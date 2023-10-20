The Ballon d’Or is one of the most important awards in the world of sport and, without a doubt, the most important in football. Over the years, this award has been in conjunction with FIFA but is now solely the magazine France Football who gives this award since the highest entity chaired by Infantino gives the award The Best. The person who wins this award is the player who had the best performance around the corresponding year and it is very strange that an offensive player does not win it since the most important thing is the goals scored.
More news about the transfer market:
On this occasion, the two main candidates to win this distinction for what they have done in the last year are Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi. The Norwegian striker scored the players) but this was influenced by the title in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Now, one of the points in common between both candidates is that both had/have Pep Guardiola as coach and he, in a press conference, was asked about this Ballon d’Or situation to which he responded: “I always said that the Ballon d’Or should have two sections: one for Messi and another for the others.” A clear example of what he thinks of Lionel Messi and everything he has done throughout his history. But his response continued by saying: “Haaland should win it. We won the treble and he scored a million goals. I would love for Erling to win. But of course, Messi’s worst season is any other player’s best. Plus, Leo won the World Cup. They both deserve it “
The winner of the Award will be announced next Monday, October 30, at a special gala that will be held in Paris, just as it has been held in recent years, where many stars from the world of football will be present.
#Pep #Guardiolas #comments #Ballon #dOr #award