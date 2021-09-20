Lionel Messi’s reaction to being replaced by Hakimi went around the world. The Argentine took Mauricio Pochettino’s decision very badly and let him know immediately.
It is known that Leo does not like to be replaced and that he always likes to play. Much less go out with the match tied and with twenty minutes to go. His anger could be seen and it is a great moment to remember a phrase from Pep Guardiola in 2010.
“Sometime I will tell my grandchildren that I trained Leo Messi. You have to speak little to Messi, listen well to what little he says. And don’t let anyone forget: Messi should never be taken out, not even for the ovation “declared the coach.
A year later, Guardiola he also advised Alejandro Sabella on Messi and insisted that he should never be replaced. Pochettino seems not to have listened to the Catalan’s advice and will now have to work to regain Leo’s confidence.
What was your explanation? “Everyone knows that we have many great players, with a squad of 35 men and we have to make decisions. Sometimes it can be attractive, other times a little less,” he fired after the match.
Leave a Reply