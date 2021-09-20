Guardiola’s advice to Sabella about Messi:

“Speak little to him, shield him on the team with colleagues who make the job easier for him, listen very well to what little he says and do not forget that Leo should never be taken off the field, not even to be applauded.” pic.twitter.com/Dbpoijy5sL

– Santiago Nosetto (@santi_nosetto) September 19, 2021