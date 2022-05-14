A few hours ago we learned of Manchester City’s agreement with Haaland, so that the citizens pay the Norwegian’s clause, thus becoming one of the most important signings this year.
What is striking is that despite the fact that Haaland is one of the great football stars, Pep Guardiola’s team will only have to pay 60 million euros to Borussia Dortmund, as it was the player’s termination clause. This figure, although substantial, does not place him at the top of the list of most expensive players that Guardiola has signed, let’s see which are the 5 most expensive.
The Portuguese winger has become a key player for Guardiola, playing in both the left and right lanes, and being an important part of the Catalan manager’s strategy.
The Algerian attacker has been uncovered this season with important goals in the Champions League after a few seasons with a very secondary role at City. The player arrived after winning the Premier with Leicester, so the price to pay had to be high.
The Portuguese central defender arrived at City last winter and despite his youth has become one of the best central defenders in Europe and a leader on and off the pitch. The player is one of the captains and has shown that he was worth what he cost.
FC Barcelona signed Zlatan in the best form of the Swede, for which he paid 69.5 million, in addition to facilitating the transfer of Eto’o to Inter, a club that sold Ibra. However, the Swede did not adapt to Barça and ended up leaving the following season, splitting Guardiola.
The talented midfielder arrived at Manchester City last season as the most expensive signing in its history, and this season he has been a substitute, being a transfer questioned by many.
