The first meeting against Ancelotti came after making the switch to Bayern, who faced ‘Carletto’s Madrid in the 2013/14 Champions League semi-finals.

Pep’s men dominated and had possession in the first game but they struggled in the final third and the game was decided by an early goal from Karim Benzema.

Without an away goal before the second game, Bayern needed to turn things around when Real Madrid visited the Allianz. Reflecting on the weak performance of his team at the Bernabéu, Pep opted to change tactics for the second leg. The possibility of a 3-4-3 and a 4-2-3-1 crossed his mind before deciding on a suicidal 4-2-4.

Disaster followed when the Spaniard went against his ideals and relinquished control in midfield. Pep’s bravery played into the hands of Ancelotti, and Real Madrid unleashed at the Allianz to inflict the biggest defeat of Guardiola’s managerial career.

The 2019/20 season was quite difficult for City as Liverpool took the title, but Guardiola achieved his first win over Ancelotti on January 1, 2020. Gabriel Jesus scored twice for the Citizens in the second half.

Kevin De Bruyne added a second goal in the last minute of regulation time as City progressed to the semi-finals.

City had already left Everton behind before the Argentine came on in the second half, and City’s all-time goalscorer scored twice in his last appearance for the club to put the finishing touches on a memorable run at the Etihad.

The laid-back Italian worked wonders during his first year back, as Real Madrid won the Spanish title and launched a Champions League campaign to go down in history. They had beaten PSG and Chelsea in dramatic fashion to reach a semi-final against Pep’s City.

The winger scored twice in two minutes late in the match to send the game into added time before a Benzema penalty sent Real through to the final where they were crowned European champions for the 14th time.