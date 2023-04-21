Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola They may be measured at different points in life, but both are regarded as two of the most influential coaches in the history of the sport.
Both stellar midfielders during their playing days, Ancelotti and Guardiola garnered the glory of the Champions League in the early 1990s and both have dominated the competition as coaches. However, Guardiola’s two successes pale in comparison to Ancelotti’s four. After guiding Real Madrid to continental glory in 2022, the wily Italian became the most successful manager in Champions League history. The mutual respect between the two great thinkers is evident, with their coaching meetings showing how the pendulum can swing back and forth.
Next, we review all the existing ‘data’ of the meetings between these two brilliant coaches.
Pep did a good job avoiding Ancelotti early in his coaching career, helping Barcelona win two Champions League titles in 2009 and 2011.
The first meeting against Ancelotti came after making the switch to Bayern, who faced ‘Carletto’s Madrid in the 2013/14 Champions League semi-finals.
Pep’s men dominated and had possession in the first game but they struggled in the final third and the game was decided by an early goal from Karim Benzema.
Guardiola doesn’t make much mistakes, but when he does, he does it in a big way. This was perhaps one of the most memorable of those moments.
Without an away goal before the second game, Bayern needed to turn things around when Real Madrid visited the Allianz. Reflecting on the weak performance of his team at the Bernabéu, Pep opted to change tactics for the second leg. The possibility of a 3-4-3 and a 4-2-3-1 crossed his mind before deciding on a suicidal 4-2-4.
Disaster followed when the Spaniard went against his ideals and relinquished control in midfield. Pep’s bravery played into the hands of Ancelotti, and Real Madrid unleashed at the Allianz to inflict the biggest defeat of Guardiola’s managerial career.
The 2019/20 season was quite difficult for City as Liverpool took the title, but Guardiola achieved his first win over Ancelotti on January 1, 2020. Gabriel Jesus scored twice for the Citizens in the second half.
Manchester City returned to their best form in the 2020/21 season and extended their lead at the top of the table to ten points with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park in February.
City felt comfortable again when they returned to Goodison Park. Ancelotti beat José Mourinho in a thrilling FA Cup match to reach this quarter-final clash against City, but his road came to an end in the final minutes when Ilkay Gundogan scored with an 84th-minute header.
Kevin De Bruyne added a second goal in the last minute of regulation time as City progressed to the semi-finals.
Here the duel between Guardiola and Ancelotti passed into the background. This match was all about Sergio Agüero.
City had already left Everton behind before the Argentine came on in the second half, and City’s all-time goalscorer scored twice in his last appearance for the club to put the finishing touches on a memorable run at the Etihad.
The ‘Blancos’ had won just one La Liga title in four seasons and had not lifted the Champions League since 2018 (a serious dry spell by their modern standards) when Ancelotti returned for his second spell as manager.
The laid-back Italian worked wonders during his first year back, as Real Madrid won the Spanish title and launched a Champions League campaign to go down in history. They had beaten PSG and Chelsea in dramatic fashion to reach a semi-final against Pep’s City.
City looked to be moving towards their second successive Champions League final when Mahrez gave them the lead on the night with 20 minutes remaining. But once again, Ancelotti’s stoicism paid off. He had brought on Rodygo before City’s goal, and it was the Brazilian who inspired the latest attack.
The winger scored twice in two minutes late in the match to send the game into added time before a Benzema penalty sent Real through to the final where they were crowned European champions for the 14th time.
Pep Guardiola vs. Carlo Ancelotti: Record of direct confrontations
Goals Scored:
Top scorers in the Pep Guardiola vs. Carlo Ancelotti clashes
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
goals
|
gabriel jesus
|
Manchester City
|
4
|
Karim Benzema
|
real Madrid
|
4
|
Kevin DeBruyne
|
Manchester City
|
3
