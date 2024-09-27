The season is over for Rodri. Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has confirmed that the Spanish midfielder suffers a serious injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, for which he underwent surgery this Friday morning in Madrid by doctor Manuel Leyes. The coach of the English team is left without his fundamental piece in the midfield for the rest of the season. Guardiola has stated that the only way to replace him will be to “play as a team”, since they do not have “any similar player”. Rodri was injured in the first half of City’s last League match against Arsenal, which ended 2-2.

Guardiola has reported that he will return next season. “Unfortunately, we received the worst news. We will be here to support him and to move forward step by step,” he declared at the press conference prior to the Premier League match against Newcastle. The City coach will have to find a safe solution for the entire season and assures that “the rest of the players together can offer what Rodri has given since he arrived here.” He also added that as a large club, they have “magnificent players.” However, the heavy workload of matches will force the coach to rotate positions.

Manchester City wins fewer games without Rodri, and the data shows it. With the Spaniard on the pitch, the three defeats that City registered last season in the Premier League were with the absence of the midfielder. After beating Watford, a team from the Championship (English second division), only 2-1 in the Carabao Cup, City visits Newcastle, until now undefeated at home, which is in 6th place and only three points of Guardiola’s men, leaders.