Manchester City arrives at the last date of the Premier League with only one point of advantage over Liverpool, an advantage that, at the beginning of this year, reached 12 units. Josep Guardiola’s team, however, depends on itself to win the title.

On the last day of the championship, City hosts Aston Villa, while Those led by Jürgen Klopp, most likely with the Colombian Luis Díaz on the field, will play in their stadium against Wolverhampton.

That Liverpool comeback led the City coach, the Spanish Josep Guardiola, to ensure that the Premier League is “the most difficult title to win.” Pep spoke this Friday at a pledge conference on the matter.

The controversial phrase of Josep Guardiola on the Premier

“It is the most difficult. There are many weeks, many games, problems with injuries, good and bad moments… there are many different situations. Success is being there fighting for the title for the last few years. Liverpool were unstoppable when they won and we didn’t do well enough, but the rest of the years we’ve been there. When you fight for the Premier League you enjoy it in the locker room. Our lives are happier when we win, and winning makes for better training and a better atmosphere. It is not a single match like the FA Cup: regularity is rewarded, day by day”, Guardiola explained.

Immediately, Pep was asked if winning the Champions League wasn’t that important. “I’m not saying it’s not important. I would love to be in Paris next week, but it’s different to win 38 games or win 6 or 7. I’ve always liked the Champions League, it’s beautiful. We are close”, assured.

It should be remembered that City was eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions this year, at the hands of Real Madrid, precisely Liverpool’s rival in Saint-Denis, on May 28.

The accounts of City and Liverpool to win the title

City will be champions if they beat Aston Villa, or if they get equal results with Liverpool, that is, if both draw or if both lose.

Liverpool does not depend on itself: it must win and that City does not. If he draws and Guardiola’s men lose, the goal difference will come into play, which today favors the sky-blue team (72 to 66).

