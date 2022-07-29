Manchester City crowned last season with the title in the Premier League, in a tight hand in hand with Liverpool. Now, at the beginning of the new session, they will face each other on Saturday in the Community Shield.

Guardiola, who is about to complete six years at the helm of Manchester City, has not yet been able to achieve the biggest goal he set for himself when he took over as coach: win the Champions League. Instead, he has already won all the local titles with City: four Premier Leagues, four League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Guardiola’s obsession with Manchester City: the ball



In general terms, Pep has maintained with City the same footballing ideas with which he worked at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, based mainly on the handling and possession of the ball.

The subject is a total obsession for Guardiola and he is insistent on transmitting it to his managers. This Thursday a talk was leaked that he gave to his players at City, in which he was emphatic in asking them to have the ball.

Guardiola and the obsession because his team has the ball. A talk in Manchester City training before facing Chelsea. “I hate when you guys don’t want the ball.” Having the opportunity to see and hear this is pure gold.pic.twitter.com/EPXtgMb47K — VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 28, 2022

“Some guys don’t want this: play ball. They don’t want that. We will win at Anfield, because we are going to want this. We’re going to Stamford Bridge, because we’re going to want this. Kanté is going to run after this. Eleven against eleven. They are good, you know that. They are very good. This is the challenge. This is good: testing yourself against them,” Guardiola told them.

“Are you guys good? Okay, I’m here. You guys are good. They run a lot, because you play with this, with this! I hate it when they don’t want the ball. I hate it! We train every day for this. You’re allowed to make a mistake. They have permission to lose the ball. They have permission to do anything. When you have permission, you accept it: I want the ball”, he insisted.

The match between Liverpool and Manchester City, in the Community Shield, will be played this Saturday at 11 in the morning, Colombia time.

