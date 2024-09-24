Pep Guardiola He is one of the most famous coaches in the world, the precursor of a game idea that is followed by many coaches and admired by fans, not only those of the Manchester City.

Manchester City currently lead the English Premier League with 13 points, one more than Liverpool.

Manchester City, the reigning four-time league champions, lived up to expectations against Watford (2-1), with many of their usual substitutes on the pitch. Although with a top-notch attack featuring Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden. It was the first game for the ‘Citizens’ without their Spanish midfielder Rodri Hernandez, who was injured at the weekend in the league match against Arsenal.

Criticism of Pep

Meanwhile, the Spanish coach was the target of criticism. The former United States goalkeeper, Tim Howardmade some controversial statements in which he criticized Guardiola’s style.

“I think what’s happened is that, in every sense, Pep Guardiola has ruined football,” Howard said.

He then argued his position: “Guardiola has taught everyone that they can play ‘expansive football’ (positional football). They can’t. Not everyone can do it, only three teams in the world can do it really well.”

USA

Howard also spoke about the United States team, which is undergoing a change with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino to the coaching bench and with whom they hope to be a protagonist in the 2026 World Cup.

“I think if they start to instill that determination in defence, they have enough players in attack where they can be dangerous.”

