Spicy started the Premier League with the great main course that he offered this Sunday at Stamford Bridge, where the Manchester City defeated 0-2 Chelsea on matchday 1 of the English league and with a goal from the same ‘usual suspect’, the Norwegian Erling Haaland.

According to the criteria of

The ‘Android’ shone in the magnificent presentation of the current champion of the Premier League and scored his first goal of the tournament through sheer physical strength after pushing past his markers and finishing with a subtlety that is rare in front of the goalkeeper.

Manchester City Photo:AFP Share

Haaland, on the level of Messi and Cristiano?

After the match, the Coach Pep Guardiola He did not hold back any praise for Haaland, who is in the running to be the top scorer for the calendar year 2024, and compared it to the best years of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“He has the numbers of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, “They controlled the last decade, 15 years, absolutely everything. In terms of numbers, it is that level. So I don’t know how he does it, but scoring 91 goals in 100 games is something in the Premier League, in this country, it is incredible,” said the Spanish coach.

Pep, who was coach of the club for several years, Lionel Messi at Barcelona, ​​and Cristiano’s rival in the Spanish League, He tried to encourage a Norwegian who seems to have no limits in the Manchester City forward line.

Guardiola and Haaland. Photo:AFP Share

“I had the feeling that at this stage he feels better than last season. After travelling a lot last season, he was a bit tired. This season, with more rest, he feels good,” said Guardiola.

“The goal was magnificent. He contributed to many things. He had two or three chances and I always had the feeling that there was room for improvement as a footballer,” he added about the goal against Chelsea.

The 24-year-old’s numbers are incredible. This Sunday he reached 100 games wearing the Manchester City shirt and has scored 91 goals in every season, with an average of more than 0.85 goals per game.

Erling Haaland Photo:EFE Share

SPORTS