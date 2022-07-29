🕷️ Guardiola, DT of Manchester City, was full of praise with Julián Álvarez

🗣️ “We are going to take advantage of the work that Marcelo Gallardo did with him”

👉 https://t.co/CwDEOfd2gH pic.twitter.com/mTv13aIZzH

– Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) July 29, 2022