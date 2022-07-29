Pep Guardiolaone of the best coaches in the history of football and probably the most prominent in recent years, he was full of praise for his recent signing Julian Alvarez and also highlighted the Argentine compatriots Marcelo Gallardo and Marcelo Bielsawho share a profession with Spanish.
In dialogue with ESPN, the technical director of Manchester City began by emphasizing that the signing of the “Spider”, from River Plate, has already convinced them and that has recently arrived.
“The first thing I can say is that we have not made a mistake, that is the greatest. We had said that he was a fantastic boy, something that we have verified, he is an absolutely team player, where you can see by the effort what he gives and then the boy has one thing that is that he has a goal, when it falls close to the area he has between eyebrow and eyebrow the goal”, began with his narration.
“I think he’s been an extraordinary signing, he’s going to be here for many years, he’s going to stay and he’s going to help us a lot because he can play very focused, he can play a little more laterally, in winger positions inwards”, valued the City coach.
Then it was Gallardo’s turn: “We are going to take advantage of all the work he did with River and hopefully we can add something to his game, to understand it in a different way and that he can grow. And above all, be happy here. People who come new from the other side of the pond, so far away, sometimes have a hard time adapting. As a club and as people who are with him, what we want is for him to be well, for him to adapt well, and I’m sure he will. Manchester City have made a great signing”, he finished in that aspect.
Lastly, he mentioned Marcelo Bielsa: “We talked about Kalvin Philips about two or three years ago, the first or second he was at Leeds and he told me about him. He seemed like a very good player, at that time he said I don’t think he’s for you, but Marcelo obviously helped him. The player always has a merit, but Marcelo makes the players better and helped him, to go to the English team, to be an important player and we opened our eyes, he has to replace a player who has been vital for us like Fernandinho, but he is the perfect age to arrive. Other characteristics that we know is that he is a fantastic boy and in this club we want good people”, he concluded.
