It is the most coveted award in the world of football. All players dream of one day being crowned the Ballon d’Or awarded by France Football. The name of the next winner will be announced on October 28 during a ceremony in Paris.
The nominees for this prestigious trophy will be announced on September 4. In a press conference, the Manchester City manager revealed the name of his favourite for the title. The Catalan coach does not place either Vinicius Junior or Jude Bellingham in the lead.
“I would really like one of our players to win the Ballon d’Or. It means a lot to the players, so I would really like it. Rodri deserves the Ballon d’Or, but maybe someone else will too. The people will vote.” Rodri has not only had an extraordinary season but also many great seasons. Last season was very, very good in the Premier League and especially at the European Championship, where he won with Spain.
Pep Guardiola wants one of his players to be crowned France Football’s 2024 Ballon d’Or. For him, Rodri deserves to be the winner this season. However, despite his Euro victory with Spain and his fine season with Manchester City, the midfielder does not look like he will win the award.
In fact, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are the big favourites to win the final. The Brazilian has the advantage over the Englishman and could become the first Brazilian since Kaka in 2007 to win the prestigious trophy.
In October we will know who will win the Ballon d’Or…
