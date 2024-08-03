The coach of the Manchester CityPep Guardiola has distanced himself from reports linking him with the vacant England manager’s job.
Gareth Southgate confirmed last month that he would be stepping down as Three Lions boss, ending a remarkable eight-year spell in charge. During that time, he led the England men’s team to their first ever European Championship finals – although they were beaten twice in successive tournaments – as well as their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.
Among the candidates being considered by the FA is Guardiola, who is entering the final year of his contract with City. But ahead of the City’s pre-season friendly against Chelsea in the United States, Guardiola insisted he was happy at the Etihad Stadium.
“I’m here, I’m very happy. I can’t say anything. I don’t know where it came from. I’m really satisfied here,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to the players arriving so we can all start training together and refresh ourselves on what we have to do.”
Although Guardiola has less than 12 months left on his contract at City, he recently clarified that this does not mean his time at the club is coming to an end and that he could still sign a new deal. Beyond Guardiola, former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has also played down the possibility of replacing Southgate.
Leading candidate Eddie Howe has spoken of his happiness at Newcastle United, although he has stressed that he wants assurances of his future role if he is to stay at St James’ Park. Other contenders for the England manager’s job are believed to be Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Lee Carsley, while Sean Dyche and Thomas Frank are being considered possible candidates.
