Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach returns to Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday in Another big night of Champions League in which life is played against Real Madrid. Nothing was convinced of his renovated possibilities in statements offered this weekend in which he claimed to have 1% of options to do so, although at the press conference prior to the duel has assured that he lied And now he believes more in the options of his men.

“I lied to you. You didn’t believe me. The comment said it because we were out and nobody gave a hard one for us And when the days go by one is encouraged. We will try to pass, “said the Catalan when asked about those words in the absence of 24 hours to roll the ball.

“We are going to have to attack and mark. Other years we have come with another scenario,” added a coach who accumulates great victories, but also painful defeats in the white fief. “I have extraordinary memories in this stadium. It was never easy with Barcelona, ​​Bayern or City. None have been the perfect game, sometimes things have come out and we will see tomorrow, “he said about a stadium in which he assumes that he will live moments of suffering.

“Players have to give everything. They can’t play well without pressure. Bernabéu is what it is. Regardless of anywhere. There is time when you are going to suffer (…) You just have dinner tonight and prepare well“He said confident to do something big.

Specifically, Guardiola was asked for two of his key figures, Haaland and Rodri. “Haaland was already captain three years ago. Tomorrow we need a perfect game and more after the outcome of the first leg. It’s a bit as if you are going to Anfield OA Barcelona,” he replied about a player who scored his first two goals to Madrid in the first leg of this tie.

“We have always been a team that has been a machine for eight years every three days. To a game everything can happen. I know what has happened this year. We could have lost 0-3. Other years we had to have come with seven apart Is the reason Rodri? It can be because he is the best player in the world“He said, on the other hand, about Spanish.

In the next 24 hours, Barça’s former coach will have to become sesos in search of the final solution to achieve the miracle in a match he arrives assuming that “It can be the last time in Champions this season”.

