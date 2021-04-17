They are two author teams that triumph in England and in Europe. The Manchester City by Pep Guardiola and the Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel are two perfectly recognizable teams, although Each has his own style. They know what they’re playing and what they’re looking for every time they hit the pitch, and for the moment, they are doing wonderfully well doing it. Both classified between the four best of the Championyes, today they are measured in FA Cup semi-finals, an encounter that they will not lose sight of neither in Madrid nor in Paris.

Despite the fact that tomorrow’s semifinal between the Leicester and the Southampton yes they can go 4,000 fans, today there will be nobody in the stands. That will not prevent, however, that the entire football focus of England is center in Wembley. Guardiola, who has dominated the Premier with an iron fist, knows that he has a different team in front of him, a hard nut to crack what Tuchel has sublimated to the extreme.

So much so that, in the 12 days that have passed since the technician’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, the blues they have added 25 points and have passed from the tenth to fifth position. The City, incontestable in the league, has maintained firstoy has added 30 points in the same time. That is why Tuchel, who has admitted that there is “a big difference between one team and another“in the previous press conference, he warned that next season” they will go hunting “for the citizens for the Premier League title.

“If we look at the results of the last years with them we see that there is a difference between both that we have to accept. We have to accept it without it belittling us. From the day one of next season we will go hunting to try to bridge that gap between the two teams “, has analyzed Tuchel, aware that City have won three of the last four Premier.

As soon as to the casualties, the Chelsea will not be able to count on Kovacic nor with Christensen, and everything points to the trident Pulisic-Mount-Havertz can be consolidated. For its part, Guardiola, what could make rotations compared to Borussia, it only has the down from Agüero for a match that could be reissued in the next Champions League final.

File and possible eleven headlines

CHELSEA: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount; and Kai Havertz.

MAN. CITY: Steffen; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancello; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan; Sterling, Gabriel Jesús and Foden.

Referee: Michael Dean (England).

Stadium: Wembley (London).

Hour: 18:30 hours (DAZN).