Pep Guardiola has built a formidable team at Manchester City with several exceptional players. One of them is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker never stops causing problems for opposing defences and finding the net.
On Saturday afternoon, the Skyblues number 9 scored a hat-trick against Ipswich. In the post-match press conference, he did not hesitate to praise his striker. However, he believes that the Norwegian is far from being the most complete striker in the history of football. “Is Erling Haaland the most complete centre-forward in history? The most complete centre-forward in the history of football is Lionel Messi,” he replies.
Erling Haaland is a true machine. The Manchester City player pushes his limits. In two games played, he has already scored four goals in the Premier League this season. His coach, Pep Guardiola, believes that he can compete with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals.
“He scored goals in Salzburg, in Germany, the numbers are crazy. He can compete with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of goals. These are incredible numbers for his young age. He is an incredible threat and we are delighted to have him. We hope he stays here for many years, it would be very good for us.”
It is still too early to compare the Norwegian’s numbers with those of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but if he maintains the scoring pace to which we have become accustomed for many years, he is a serious candidate to approach the formidable record of the two stars.
#Pep #Guardiola #names #complete #striker #history #Barcelona #legend
Leave a Reply