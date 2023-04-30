Manchester City are now just two points behind leaders Arsenal, but they have played two games less and could top the competition later on Sunday if they beat Fulham.

City also booked its seat in the FA Cup final and before the Champions League final.

Asked about City’s soccer legacy, Guardiola, who has won four league titles, the League Cup and the FA Cup with the team since taking over in 2016, told reporters: “People are enjoying watching us today, that’s enough… that’s why we are here.” People remember in 10 to 15 years with a smile and say what a wonderful 7, 8, 9 years we had together, and that’s the biggest compliment and better than any trophy and anything else you can get.”

He added, “I think the coaches and the players cannot forget that. We are fighting for the title, but we cannot forget what we offer to others,” according to Reuters.

Guardiola won 30 major trophies during his spells with City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​but said he had no interest in his place in the debate over the best coaches in football.

He added, “Frankly, I do not know. I try to do my job like all coaches, but I am not worried about that. What worries me is that I live in the present moment, and yes now Fulham and the rest does not matter.”

Reuters quoted the Man City coach, “I never expected in my life as a coach to live what I lived when I started in the fourth division with Barcelona’s second team. If I have to end my career now or tomorrow for any reason, I cannot ask for anything else.”