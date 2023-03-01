Times of change have to live within Manchester City. The club is under investigation by the FA hand in hand with the British government for possible mismanagement of resources and that continues to have the club’s future in limbo. That being the case, several players are not comfortable within the ranks of Guardiola’s box and more than one is already evaluating his change of route for the next transfer window in the summer.
One of those men is Ilkay Gundogan. The German ends his contract with City at the end of the season and despite having a formal renewal offer on the table, to date not only has he not accepted it, but his possible arrival at other clubs such as Barcelona is also being explored and Bayern Munich. This position of the player has led the Sky Blue team to assess a future without the ‘8’ and they have a list of options full of spare parts to which is added a possible discard from Chelsea.
Manchester City, at club level, sees Bellingham as Ilkay’s replacement, while Guardiola is more opting for Alex Mac Allister. But in the event of not hitting any of the first two alternatives, those from Manchester could move for the signing of the runner-up in the world Mateo Kovacic, one of the best midfielders in the entire Premier League in recent years and who knows perfectly what who is military in star-level clubs. Pep likes the Croatian and his price will be very low, since he is part of Chelsea’s possible discards.
