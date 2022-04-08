Saturday, April 9, 2022
Pep Guardiola: ‘Klopp has been the great rival I’ve had in my career’

April 8, 2022
Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City.

The Manchester City manager spoke before the game against Liverpool.

World football is awaiting the most important match of the Premier League, which will be played next Sunday between Manchester City and Liverpool, key to define the new champion.

Pep Guardiola spoke of the game, of his idea and referred with praise to his rival DT, Jurgen Klopp.

The triumph. “If we win I would love it. Jurgen makes world football a better place to live. He is a great competitor. He is very good. I try to have a good relationship with all the coaches.”

Jurgen Klopp. “He has been the great rival I have had in my career”.

The praise of the rival. “I did not become a football manager to be ‘the best’. Many thanks to Jurgen Klopp, but I am not.”

And the tie? “We train to sit for 90 minutes. We always play to be ourselves. We prepare differently than any other team. Our preparation is emphasized in the pressure in the last third of the pitch.”

Her future. “I have a contract with City and I am very happy here. I’m willing to stay forever and there can’t be a better place to be.”

