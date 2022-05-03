Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, denied that the 0-4 that Barcelona did to Real Madrid a few weeks ago can help him prepare for Wednesday’s semi-final second leg against Los Blancos.

“I have only been able to see the best moments. I have not seen the whole match in detail. I know that Carlo (Ancelotti) did something tactically that he wouldn’t do, so I don’t think he can get anything out of it that will help us this Wednesday.” Guardiola said.

The Spanish coach was also asked if he has spoken with Xavi Hernández, coach of the blaugrana, about this game.

“We have a good relationship, but he has players that I don’t have and vice versa.” he added.

Luka Modric, Madrid midfielder, pointed out that if tomorrow they are the best team in the world they will pass the tie, To which Guardiola added that it is normal for them to think so and that all teams believe that if they are at their best level they will win.

“In these games there will be moments of control, moments of transition. They are not going to be 90 minutes the same. The first leg was a moment match. We left happy, we could get a better result, but also something worse. Anyway, we knew that this would be decided in both games. To eliminate Madrid you have to do well in the first leg and in the second leg,” he added.

Guardiola also praised his counterpart Ancelotti, after the Italian won the title in Spain.

“I congratulate him for that. I admire him, he has been all over the world, in many countries, with fantastic teams. He has always played very good football and he is also an exceptional person. I met him many years ago and he is always calm and controls his emotions perfectly.”

On the casualties of the team, Guardiola confirmed that John Stones will not arrive at the meeting and will not travel to Madrid and that Kyle Walker has been able to train this Tuesday and could be part of the team, but that they will decide tomorrow.

EFE