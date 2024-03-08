Qep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, trusts that Jürgen Klopp will not completely retire from football and that, after the sabbatical that he will take next year, he returns to this sport.

“I completely respect his decision,” said Guardiola this Friday at the press conference prior to Sunday's duel against Liverpool, in which his team will go for a victory that leaves them as leader of the Premier League.

The 'Reds' are leaders of the championship, with 63 points. City is second, one point away, and lurking is Arsenal, third with 61.

Sunday would be, so far, the last duel between Guardiola and Klopp in the Premier League.

“I spoke to him and I have the feeling that he will return to football later. He loves this sport. His passion is still there. He already explained perfectly why he is leaving. So this may be the last time in the Premier League, but maybe in the FA Cup we meet again. We'll see,” declared Pep.

Guardiola seeks to reverse a negative history

Guardiola, who, if he wins this Sunday, would not only equalize the rivalry but would also take the lead away from the 'Reds', with ten games left until the end of the season.

“I don't think this is our last game. We can still meet in the FA Cup. He's young, I'm young, so I don't think it's the last time,” added the Spaniard.

Also this Friday, Klopp dedicated some glowing words to Guardiola at a press conference.

“Facing Guardiola has never frustrated me. When I was a footballer there were 3,000 players better than me, but I still loved this sport and I had no problems with it. He has never frustrated me, he has made me a better coach,” said the German.

“I have a positive record against Pep, but I have no idea why. I know I'm good at what I do, I don't want to sound like I'm happy to be here and that's it. I know I'm not bad, but he's the best It's a lot to say right now why it's better. I'm sure there are areas where I'm better, but I can't go into details right now. Maybe it's a matter of taste? Some people like how we play better. Like me For example, if we wouldn't play differently,” he added.

