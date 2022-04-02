Erik ten Hag has been strongly associated with Manchester United for months, but the Ajax trainer could also work for fellow city rivals City. At least that’s what current Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says.

Ten Hag was trainer of the second of Bayern Munich when Guardiola was in charge of the first team of the German record champion. According to the Spaniard, the tukker made a big impression on him during that period. “He is an incredible person, an incredible person,” said Guardiola when asked at the press conference leading up to the Burnley game. “I was surprised how humble and how good he was.”

The former coach of Barcelona still follows his colleague closely: ,,It has been a pleasure to watch Ajax in recent years, on many levels. Not only in the season that they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.”

Could Ten Hag also succeed in the Premier League? ,,I do not know. You never know. If I was 100% sure I would call Manchester United to tell them to take him. But you never know. The same was true for me when I came here. I have no doubt that he is a good manager. But there have been more good managers at United since Alex Ferguson left. You can't say David Moyes isn't a good manager. Or Louis van Gaal, or Jose Mourinho."

Whether Ten Hag could work at City? “Sure, I think he could. Because of the way he approaches the game,” said the former footballer, before ending with a laugh. “I’m going to tell Txiki Begiristain (the technical director of City, ed.) immediately.”

Guardiola’s contract with City expires at the end of next season. The 51-year-old trainer is in his sixth season in England and has won the championship three times. However, the main goal, winning the Champions League, has not yet been achieved.