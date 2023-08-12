Saturday, August 12, 2023
Pep Guardiola explodes against Haaland: video goes viral, what happened?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Pep Guardiola explodes against Haaland: video goes viral, what happened?

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola.

Strong scolding from the Manchester City coach.

tore off the premier league in his new season and the Manchester City You want to impose your starting pace. However, in his first game, there was a curious internal controversy.

Pep vs. Haaland

At the end of the first half, when City was beating Burnley 2-0, manager Pep Guardiola exploded.

Erling Haaland

Haaland He was the star of the match, as he scored both goals in the first half, at minute 4 and minute 36, demonstrating his goalscoring ability.

When Haaland went to the locker room, Pep crossed him and vehemently spoke to him, grticulating and slapping his hands.

The ESPN camera did not lose sight of them to the point that Pep approached and deflected the camera with his hand, annoyed.

For now, Pep’s reaction is inexplicable, taking into account the good performance of his scorer. Haaland chose to remain silent and listen to the DT’s scolding.

SPORTS

