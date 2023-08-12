Pep Guardiola explodes against Haaland: video goes viral, what happened?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola.
Strong scolding from the Manchester City coach.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
tore off the premier league in his new season and the Manchester City You want to impose your starting pace. However, in his first game, there was a curious internal controversy.
Pep vs. Haaland
At the end of the first half, when City was beating Burnley 2-0, manager Pep Guardiola exploded.
Haaland He was the star of the match, as he scored both goals in the first half, at minute 4 and minute 36, demonstrating his goalscoring ability.
When Haaland went to the locker room, Pep crossed him and vehemently spoke to him, grticulating and slapping his hands.
The ESPN camera did not lose sight of them to the point that Pep approached and deflected the camera with his hand, annoyed.
For now, Pep’s reaction is inexplicable, taking into account the good performance of his scorer. Haaland chose to remain silent and listen to the DT’s scolding.
Haaland ended the first half with a grim face despite his double. Pep Guardiola didn’t like it at all and he went looking for him…pic.twitter.com/ta7o3p9xQq
– Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) August 11, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pep #Guardiola #explodes #Haaland #video #viral #happened
Leave a Reply