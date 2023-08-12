Pep Guardiola explodes against Haaland: video goes viral, what happened?

tore off the premier league in his new season and the Manchester City You want to impose your starting pace. However, in his first game, there was a curious internal controversy.

Pep vs. Haaland

At the end of the first half, when City was beating Burnley 2-0, manager Pep Guardiola exploded.

Haaland He was the star of the match, as he scored both goals in the first half, at minute 4 and minute 36, demonstrating his goalscoring ability.

When Haaland went to the locker room, Pep crossed him and vehemently spoke to him, grticulating and slapping his hands.

The ESPN camera did not lose sight of them to the point that Pep approached and deflected the camera with his hand, annoyed.

For now, Pep’s reaction is inexplicable, taking into account the good performance of his scorer. Haaland chose to remain silent and listen to the DT’s scolding.

Haaland ended the first half with a grim face despite his double. Pep Guardiola didn’t like it at all and he went looking for him…pic.twitter.com/ta7o3p9xQq – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) August 11, 2023

