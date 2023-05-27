Pep Guardiola exploded against racism in Spain, controversial statement

Pep Guardiolacoach of Manchester City, He assured that the Spanish LaLiga should learn from the Premier League when it comes to sanctioning racist incidents and stated that, although he hopes things will improve in Spain, he is not optimistic about it.

The Spanish coach spoke at a press conference before facing Brentford and was asked about the Vinícius case and whether LaLiga has to learn from the Premier.

It was very hard

“They should. Here they are very strict, they know what they have to do. But racism is everywhere, not in one place. It is a problem everywhere. We have been raised to think that we are better than our neighbors, that we we are better than the rest,” Guardiola said.

“But our generations come from all over the world. Our ancestors come from immigrants, from wars, from dictatorships. People who had to leave their countries, create their families, perhaps return to their country of origin… The problem is that racism is everywhere. And not only in color or gender, but also in attitudes. We believe that our country is better than the rest, that our language is the best. The more you travel, the more you realize that everyone we are equal, you accept diversity. We are still very far from that,” he stressed.

Guardiola added that he hoped things would improve in Spain, but said he was not “very optimistic.”

