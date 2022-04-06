Pep Guardiola: criticism or praise for Atlético de Madrid?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Guardiola, manager of Manchester City.
Guardiola, manager of Manchester City.
The Manchester City coach spoke of the victory.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 06, 2022, 06:10 AM
Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, explained that he did not expect to win 3-0 or 4-0 against Atlético de Madrid because he knew who they were up against and the patience they have to defend themselves.
“They are very good at doing this. Many years together. We have conceded very little, Atlético did not expect to win 3-0 or 4-0. I know who we’re up against. They have the patience to spend so much time defending and the ability to concede so little,” Guardiola assured at a press conference.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, happy with the victory: “This is the moment I was waiting for”)
Clear and precise
And he added: “We sensed that they would play 5-3-2 and we have gone out three or four times on the sides. Then they have adjusted and put Griezmann on the far right and João on the left and they have put themselves with five-five. With two lines of five In prehistory, today and in 100,000 years attacking against five and five is very difficult. There’s no space. They are very competitive and defend very well. We have no references of the forwards. Both are small and light. We move well and it’s hard. It’s 180 minutes””.
Guardiola did not want to go into assessments about Atlético’s defense and blurted out “I don’t think about the rivals” when asked if he expected a more or less defensive Atlético than tonight. Regarding Kevin de Bruyne, scorer of the only goal of the match, Guardiola pointed out that he is “in the best moment of the season”, that he is in very good shape and that his influence on the game is “enormous”.
It may interest you: (Deportivo Cali achieves a categorical victory against Boca in the Copa Libertadores)
EFE
April 06, 2022, 06:10 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pep #Guardiola #criticism #praise #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply