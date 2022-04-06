Pep Guardiola: criticism or praise for Atlético de Madrid?

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, explained that he did not expect to win 3-0 or 4-0 against Atlético de Madrid because he knew who they were up against and the patience they have to defend themselves.

“They are very good at doing this. Many years together. We have conceded very little, Atlético did not expect to win 3-0 or 4-0. I know who we’re up against. They have the patience to spend so much time defending and the ability to concede so little,” Guardiola assured at a press conference.

Clear and precise

And he added: “We sensed that they would play 5-3-2 and we have gone out three or four times on the sides. Then they have adjusted and put Griezmann on the far right and João on the left and they have put themselves with five-five. With two lines of five In prehistory, today and in 100,000 years attacking against five and five is very difficult. There’s no space. They are very competitive and defend very well. We have no references of the forwards. Both are small and light. We move well and it’s hard. It’s 180 minutes””.

Guardiola did not want to go into assessments about Atlético’s defense and blurted out “I don’t think about the rivals” when asked if he expected a more or less defensive Atlético than tonight. Regarding Kevin de Bruyne, scorer of the only goal of the match, Guardiola pointed out that he is “in the best moment of the season”, that he is in very good shape and that his influence on the game is “enormous”.

EFE