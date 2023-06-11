Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, stated that the Champions League is “a coin in the air” and that this trophy is “fucking difficult to win”. And also, he launched a challenge to Real Madrid, the great rival of the team of his heart, Barcelona, ​​and the most winner of this contest.

“Don’t let Real Madrid trust themselves, we are 13 Champions away, we are going for them”, Guardiola stated. It should be remembered that the meringues have won the European Cup 14 times. The last was last year, after eliminating City in the semifinals.

Regarding what happened in Istanbul against Inter, where he won 1-0 without shining, Pep was honest: “I’m tired and calm,” Guardiola said on BT Sport. “But I’m also satisfied, this tournament is so fucking hard to win,” added the Spaniard.

“They have been very good, their tactics are very similar to those that Antonio Conte taught us. It cost us a lot in the first part, but it’s a matter of being patient. What I have told them is that last time we were losing at half-time and Now we were 0-0.”

“This competition is a coin in the air, one of the last could have entered and we would have lost,” he added.

Guardiola did not want to talk about his future

Regarding the treble, Guardiola assured that after the World Cup they took a step forward and did not want to talk about the reset that they will have to do for next season.

“Right now I don’t have any energy to think about next season. Now a lot of these guys are going to play for the national teams… Please, FIFA and UEFA have to think about it, it’s crazy. It doesn’t make sense.” concluded.

About the shot of the game, in which the goalkeeper Ederson was a figure, Guardiola stated: “Revenge? What changes? Do I become wiser? Do I become better? What happens if Ederson doesn’t save that ball? I am again ugly. That’s all. It’s not about winning the Champions League, it’s about always being there. We don’t want to win the Champions League and then disappear. We want to be there for 7-8 years.”

SPORTS

with Efe