Beyond having the Champions League pending, it is a fact that Pep Guardiola has done a historic job within Manchester City. The Spanish coach arrived with the aim of delivering titles to the club and not only has he achieved that goal, but he has built a sports philosophy within the Sky Blue team similar to the one he formed at Barcelona at the time.
That being the case, Guardiola’s wishes within City are usually orders. The sheikhs in charge of the club follow Pep’s requests to the letter, who usually responds with championships in the showcases. However, the relationship between both parties could end very soon, as the strategist’s contract is about to end and the City Football Group will seek to retain him.
It is no secret to anyone that Guardiola has among his goals to lead at the national team level and achieve a complete World Cup cycle. That being the case, he could leave at the end of his contract with the club in 2023. Now, Guardiola is flying to the United Arab Emirates where he will hold a meeting with the team’s senior managers who want to clarify Pep’s interests and find out if he wants to sign or a contract extension or it is time to look for a replacement.
