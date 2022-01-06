Pep Guardiola and Juan Manuel Lillo, with covid-19

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Manuel Lillo, with the Manchester City shirt.
Manchester City Press
Juan Manuel Lillo, with the Manchester City shirt.
Alert at Manchester City for new infections.
January 06, 2022, 08:00 AM
Pep Guardiola, technician of the Manchester City, and his assistant Juanma Lillo have tested positive in covid and they will miss the FA Cup game against Swindon this Friday.
Guardiola and Lillo tested positive this Tuesday and are currently in isolation.
In total, there are 21 people from the City confined by covid, of which 14 are club workers and seven first-team footballers.
Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team in this Friday’s game.
EFE
January 06, 2022, 08:00 AM
