Coach Pep Guardiola He has “everything he needs” at Manchester City, where he “still feels good”, and “does not think” about leaving the club he has coached since 2016, the Spaniard declared on Tuesday.

“I have everything a coach can dream of having,” he declared at a press conference, when asked about the departures at the end of this season of Jurgen Klopp and Xavi Hernández, coaches respectively of Liverpool and FC Barcelona.

In Manchester “the board has always supported me,” insisted the 53-year-old coach. “We have changed many players in seven years but they have all supported me in an incredible way.”

Pep's life

Coach Pep Guardiola was satisfied after his team's victory.

Guardiola's career has always been fascinating in the world of football, due to his achievements, his philosophy and strategy. But his life off the football field is also exciting.

'Pep Guardiola: Chasing perfection' is a BBC documentary that shows his struggle and persistence to achieve the goals he has set for himself in his career.

It is a one-hour study of a football idealist, listening to players he has coached, such as Carles Puyol, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Rodri and Kyle Walker.

There are also opinions from prominent journalists and prominent figures from his past and present technical team, such as Manchester City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, and former assistant director Domenec Torrent, according to the BBC website.

Puyol commented: “For me, he is the best, without a doubt. I think we will be remembered forever for the way we won.” “I think everyone who has been coached by him is very lucky.

For its part, 'The Sun' also reveals data about the coach's most personal side and the luxurious life he leads off the field with his wife, Cristina Serra, and her three children: María, Marius and Valentina.



Guardiola, for example, is passionate about travel, and every time he has the opportunity he makes very special trips to hidden and striking areas.

In addition, he is obsessed with luxury watches. According to 'The Sun', he has a collection including a Richard Mille valued at 600,000 euros and others, of the same brand, worth 455,000, 228,000 and 150,000.

SPORTS

More sports news