Pep Guardiola turns 50 and has reason to celebrate. He and also those of us who have exaggerated expectations with their author teams. This Manchester City seems to have left behind a moment of confusion and vulgarity (in the sense of not differentiating itself from other teams) to once again find the style and prominence that its coach demands.

If this Wednesday he wins the postponed match against Aston Villa, he will be installed in the leadership of a Premier League that promises to be the most even in recent years, with Liverpool, both Manchester, Tottenham, Leicester and Everton with legitimate arguments to fight for the title .

But we talk about Pep and his five decades. The strongest coach in numbers and influence in recent times. Since he started his career as a technician. In June 2007 with Barcelona B, to which he was promoted, he has directed 711 games, with 516 wins, 113 draws and 82 defeats, completing an efficiency of 77.8 percent.

He has won 29 titles, with all the teams he managed: Barcelona (14), Bayern Munich (7) and Manchester City (8). And he can continue adding because he will play the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham and is alive in the FA Cup and in the Champions League.

He has been changing systems for thirteen seasons, moving structures, improving football. Because no coach influenced the game as much as Pep, starting from his magical Barcelona, ​​but also from his countercultural Bayern and City in conservative leagues such as Germany and England, football is played further down, almost all teams in the world (sometimes well, sometimes not so much) they come out playing from the bottom and bet to recover the ball as far as possible from their goal.

They will say that he does not win the Champions League without Messi, Iniesta and Xavi. It is true, but in long championships it is almost infallible. He won 9 leagues out of 12 that he coached in three different countries. Four out of five with Barcelona (the first, with Barsa B), three out of three with Bayern Munich and two out of four with Manchester City. Then he has two second places and a third. From there I do not go down.

They will say that he always leads millionaire schools. It is true. But he earned it. They hire him for that. But the City of today does not have any superstars: neither Messi nor Neymar nor Cristiano Ronaldo nor Mbappé.

They will say many things, but meanwhile each Pep Guardiola team generates a different expectation. And almost always complies.