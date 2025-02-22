This story begins with a photograph by Bernardo López and his daughter Victoria de los Angeles. Both pose in the historical cloister of the University of Barcelona where he works as Bedel and lives with his whole family. In the image, she looks at the camera and he looks at her. That is the stamp that Pep Gorgori has chosen to tell the biography of the first and only Spanish singer who has debuted at the Bayreuth Wagnerian festival. That.

ABC’s journalist, musicologist and music critic chose that image of 1940 and not another, because the life and career of Victoria de los Angeles is as simple in its origin as exceptional and complicated in its outcome. Hence, the title that gives name and meaning to this biography is’ Victoria de los Angeles. Everything seemed to simple ‘, a volume published by Ficta Edicions And that its author will present, at the Superior School of Canto in Madrid, next Monday, February 24, at 19.30, in the company of the director of the Teatro Real Joan Matabosch and the director of ABC Cultural, Jesús García Calero.

The woman, the soprano

Daughter of Andalusians and Castilians based in Barcelona, ​​Victoria de los Ángeles López García studied at the Superior Conservatory of Liceo Music, where she graduated in 1941 with 18 years. That same year he made his presentation at the Grand Theater of the Lyceum to continue with his studies. In 1945 he made his professional debut with the role of the Countess in ‘The Weddings of Figaro’, by Mozart. In 1947 he won the first prize in the Geneva International Contest, starting an international race that would lead her to act in the world’s greatest theaters, such as the Columbus of Buenos Aires, the Metropolitan, the Paris Opera or La Scala de Milan, among many others.

—What is the spark that leads him to this book already this character?









—The biography genre is one of the ones I like the most. I would have wanted to write that of my grandmothers: a generation of women who came from a very small village, who when they were born as soon as they had either running water or light and that as the century progresses they come to Barcelona and they already see how their daughters have opportunities that They could not even have dreamed. Victoria de los Angeles has a lot of that.

“What surprised him from the singer’s file?”

– When opening the first box, I began to find things that allowed to explain not only that it was a great soprano, but many more things about its history throughout the century as well. That is what attracted me a lot about her: the possibility of having documentation and explaining a story that was not explained.

“The daughter of a humble family, who ends in the Scala de Milan …

—A person who has lived an childhood like his, who has the parents who have: very simple people … I have seen handwritten letters. They were practically illiterate. There are spelling fouls. Imagine her receiving those letters in the Camer of the Metropolitan with all the New York magnates knocking on the door, the head explodes. She never forgot where she came from.

The hardness

His personal life, unlike his dazzling career, was far from being sweet and peaceful. He married Enrique Magriñá, his manager and father of his two children, who cheated her and dispossessed her of all her assets. Since the end of the 60s, Victoria de Los Angeles dedicated himself mainly to his career as a concertist. Away from the spotlights by their own decision, he did not have news of it until January 15, 2005, when he died victim of bronchitis at age 81.

—A brilliant woman, but never crowded or vain

He started singing because he sees can make a living. That simplicity protected her from divism. The rest of the things that also happen to him keep it with their feet on the ground: depression, a husband who treats her very badly, four abortions, a son born with Down syndrome … Today, now that means many complexities, But in the Spain of the 70s it was an absolute misfortune.

—In an isolated and Francoist Spain, its formation is amazing

—It is very present the factor of education. He had immense luck. First, with the school that was in the time of the Republic, that of Rosa Sensat, of which a perfect Frenchman is talking, singing Schubert and making Goethe representations. And then the contact with Ars Musicae, who has his mentor José María Lamaña and where she began her career, which was a group of pioneer people in historically informed interpretation.

“Why is there so little memory of the first and only Spanish singer who arrived in Bayreuth?”

“Despite her impact, she was not a media woman.” It was not a Maria Callas. He sang and went to his hotel. There are hundreds of chronicles of the Anglo -Saxon and European press about their actions. And I don’t even tell you about your file. The Royal Opera House and with the Metropolitan in New York retain an overwhelming file. But she was tremendously discreet.

“What’s the point of Victoria de los Angeles. Is that of a generation?”

—This book is, above all, the portrait of an era in the history of Spain. I do it through the eyes of Los Angeles Victoria: a very humble woman and that reaches the levels that could not have or suspected. In addition to the musical, which is very important, what interested me most was to portray the generation of my grandmothers: women born in a Spain and who become adult in a complete A Spain that is still different from the other two.