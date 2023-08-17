The regular times ended 1-1 with goals from En Nesyri and Palmer, Gudelj’s mistake from the decisive spot

Francis Calvi

From Istanbul to Piraeus, from Inzaghi’s Inter to Mendilibar’s Seville. Manchester City triumphs again and, thanks to the success against the Andalusians, wins its first European Super Cup. In Athens, at Olympiakos’ home, Guardiola’s team – who became, together with Ancelotti, the manager with the most successes (4) in the competition – suffered from the absence of some top players and failed to shine in the first half. The music changes in the second half: Palmer replies to En-Nesyri’s 1-0, but the winning goal comes only on penalties (there was no extra time). The decisive shot is by Walker, author of the fifth center before Gudelj’s mistake (ball on the crossbar).

THE TRAININGS — The August heat is making itself felt and both City and Sevilla need time to oil the gears. As if that weren't enough, Guardiola has to do without De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva (injured). In the middle of the field is missing Stones, defender-playmaker decisive in the last year: instead of him there is Kovacic alongside Rodri, with the trio made up of Palmer, Foden and Grealish in support of Haaland. On the other hand, Mendilibar relies on Ocampos, Torres and Lamela to support En Nesyri. Bounou defends the Spaniards' goal from 1′, although he is now one step away from transferring to Al-Hilal.

EN NESYRI UNLOCKS IT — Sevilla, fresh from the league defeat against Valencia, attacked the Citizens in the opening minutes. Guardiola blurts out and asks his players for clarity, who soon win the ball in the game and come close to taking the lead with an Aké goring. The prowess of the Moroccans make Mendilibar smile: Bounou blocks the goal, En-Nesyri scores the 1-0 in the 25th minute. The Andalusians' goal comes at the end of a textbook counterattack: Ocampos breaks through centrally and serves Acuna on the left, then the Argentine's cross is easy prey for En-Nesyri, who jumps higher than Aké and Gvardiol and heads in at the corner. City get nervous and force the play, while Sevilla are good at not giving away space, remaining compact in their own half until the interval.

FLASHES OF REAL CITY — In the second half, City and Sevilla change pace and face each other head on. Ederson with two miracles denies the brace to En-Nesyri, triggered several times by the highly inspired Ocampos. Guardiola's team leans forward and takes a few too many risks in defense, but Pep's strategy in the end produces the desired results. In the 63rd minute Rodri painted a perfect cross for Palmer, who headed past Bounou and gave City a 1-1 draw. The dribble of Foden, Grealish and Kovacic in the opposing trocar sends Sevilla into a tailspin, who suffer until the 94th minute but manage to extend the match until the penalty shootout. In the absence of extra time, Mendilibar sends Suso, Rafa Mir and Montiel onto the field (his decisive shot in the Europa League final against Roma). All of Guardiola's players score from the penalty spot (Haaland, Alvarez, Kovacic, Grealish and Walker), who celebrate thanks to the crossbar hit by Gudelj, in charge of beating the Andalusians' last penalty.