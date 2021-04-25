A.hen Markus Söder said the die had been cast, the republic held its breath for a moment: would he cross the Rubicon now? Söder announced the withdrawal to the Main and Danube. The dice had shown three and one the night before. Those were Armin Laschet’s lucky numbers. The 31 votes that the CDU chairman got in the party executive committee were enough to get Söder to pass.

The fight for the candidacy for chancellor was, however, no harmless game. The dispute, which was fought out with increasingly tougher bandages, was not just about who would get more votes for the Union and thus secure the Chancellery after Angela Merkel moved out. In the duel of the Diadochi, the supposedly modern competed against the supposedly rotten, the strength of the person against the power of the institution and the temptations of populism against the belief in program and principle.

The CDU would have been beheaded

Söder, a politician who was washed up and down, who had to fight his way up to the top of Bavaria and the CSU against the toughest resistance, knew what would have happened if the CDU had, under his pressure, dropped its own candidate, the party leadership in its entirety Breite had supported: The party chairman, but also the board and the presidium would have been badly damaged. How could Söder assume that he would be able to win the election and office with a CDU who had been decapitated and humiliated, as it were, and which would have turned out to be a party that fell over?

There is only one explanation for this: Söder did not believe that he needed them – the “ten, twenty, thirty people” in the back rooms of the governing bodies who, like Laschet, had been elected by 1001 delegates. Not only Söder’s disrespectful remarks about the leading CDU politicians and his enthusiasm for the “more modern form of democracy” prove this. the CDU: You and I will suffice, now and in the future.

Politicians like Sebastian Kurz or Emmanuel Macron have already demonstrated that they basically only need their parties or movements as auxiliary rockets for their flight into weightlessness. The engine of their own popularity is sufficient for them to remain in orbit. Of course, this has to be constantly fed with fuel.

The infirmity did not escape Söder

Söder will not want to go down in history as the grave digger of the CDU or even the CSU, which is largely content with singing praises of the great chairman. But his scent could not escape the infirmity of the model of the People’s Party. And Söder never wanted to be the one to turn off the light. He always prefers to march at the forefront of the movement – especially if one of them could get him to the goal of his dreams.

So why should Söder have taken a form of political organization and its elements into consideration on the way to Berlin, if they were already doomed? In fact, the once big parties are no longer doing really well. The SPD is only a shadow of itself. And the Union also seems to be suffering from chronic consumption. The misjudgments and failures in the fight against the pandemic, which are understandably mainly criticized by the governing parties, have undoubtedly proven to be toxic for their attraction and binding force. The greatest resentment hits those who were most trusted to get the country through this seemingly endless crisis.